Fatuma Hadi named Kilifi police boss amid Shakahola menace





Former Kilimani Head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Ms Fatuma Hadi has been named the new Kilifi County Police Commander.

Ms Hadi who has been based at the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road has been elevated to the position amidst an ongoing probe over the deaths and burial of over 100 people in shallow graves within Shakahola Forest.

The deaths that have been linked to a cult caught the attention of President Dr William Ruto and senior officials in the Ministry of Interior leading to the transfer of police bosses from Kilifi County.

Ms Hadi has been serving as the Kilifi Deputy Head of Personnel at the DCI Headquarters after she resumed work from a study leave she had taken and left for Rwanda.

In other changes, Nakuru West head of DCI Stephen Ambani is now the new DCI boss in Kilifi County.

The officers were asked to report to work by Tuesday, May 2, 2023 as other changes including the naming of the new National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss to be made on a later date.

On Monday, Nairobi News exclusively reported that top police and NIS bosses in Kilifi County had been recalled.

President William Ruto confirmed the move, which he said will enable thorough investigations to be held in the area.

A senior NIS officer privy to the matter said by mid-last week, the officers had been asked to vacate the area as investigations of what has been happening in Shakahola where over 100 bodies have been exhumed from shallow graves.

The bodies are believed to be those of members of the Good News International (GNI) church which was led by cult leader Paul Mackenzie who asked the followers to starve themselves to death as it was the only way they would go to heaven and meet Jesus.

“The NIS team that was based in the area has already been recalled to Nairobi, this also happened to senior detectives attached to the DCI who have been moved out of the area so that investigations can take place without any form of interference,” said the senior NIS officer who spoke in confidence as they are not authorized to address the media.

However, Nairobi News understands that a number of reports compiled by NIS on the activities that took place in the forest had been put together and handed over but no action had been taken.

Also read: Salasya trashes bipartisan talks says he only wants President Ruto and Raila Odinga to hold talks

Betty Kyallo ready for ‘baby number two’