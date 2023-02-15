Female NHIF staff who collapsed and died in CBD had been shot – autopsy reveals





Detectives have launched investigations after a woman collapsed and died in the Central Business District (CBD) on Monday evening.

According to the police Lilian Waithera, 46 who works at the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF), collapsed and died along Kaunda Street, Nairobi.

Witnesses and police said as she was walking, she started complaining of chest pain on February 13 at about 5 pm.

She then collapsed and lost her breath.

Her colleagues who were with her called an ambulance, which arrived in time, but the responders declared her dead at the scene.

She had walked from her place of work in Upper Hill and was headed home when the incident happened.

On Monday, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said they are investigating the incident.

Her body was moved to the City Morgue pending autopsy and further probe.

It has now been revealed that Ms Waithera had been shot moments before she collapsed.

“The female NHIF staff who collapsed and died along Kaunda Street on Monday evening had been shot from an elevated angle. Autopsy reveals the bullet lodged in her lungs,” police said in a follow-up report on Tuesday.

