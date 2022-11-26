Femi One dedicates prestigious award to women

Kenyan rapper Femi One performs on stage during the launch of BAZE Music on December 15, 2021 at Carnivore Restaurant. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Having bagged the AFRIMMA Awards for best female rapper in Africa, Femi One has dedicated her award to women as she now aims for the Grammys.

The Utawezana hit-maker became the first female artiste from East Africa to win the award.

“I am beyond excited about this win. It is an acclamation of all the hard work that our team has put in through all these years. It is also a major win for East Africa Hip Hop as this is the first time this award has come to our region,” She told Nairobi News.

Terming it as a beacon of hope, Femi says the award will motivate others, especially women, to strive for excellence in their respective fields.

“This is a sign that impossible is nothing, upcoming future female rappers will have hope that they now have a place in the industry globally. I’m sure this will also inspire even women from other jurisdictions to fight for their spaces,” she added.

Only 16 ladies out of the 42 heading for the Miss World Kenya 2022 boot camp will battle it out for the Sh250,000 prize money and crown.

The journey began with 1,000 ladies auditioning for this year’s pageant, but only 42 made the cut and will now be heading for the boot camp starting November 28 up to December 9. “Of the 42 only 16 will make it to the finals in December.

For the 12 days, they will be at the boot camp, the 42 will also be subjected to rounds of elimination,” says Sharon Obara, the reigning Miss World Kenya.

The crowning of the new Miss World Kenya 2022 will be held on December 10 at the Two Rivers Mall. In this year’s edition, Miss World Kenya will celebrate 50 years of its existence in Kenya.

The prestigious pageant is franchised by Ashleys Kenya, headed by Director Mrs. Terry Mungai. Runners up and second runners-up will receive Sh150,000 and Sh70,000, respectively.

Singer Avril Nyambura turns to acting

Singer Avril Nyambura has now shifted her focus into acting having landed a leading role in Showmax’s latest original crime series ‘Pepeta’.

It’s the switch that she attributes to her go-slow in her music career though the sassy lass says she hasn’t quit singing.

“There is a very thin line between music and acting. If anything I am not new to acting, my first acting gig was on Shuga many years ago,” she told Nairobi News during the exclusive premiere of the Series at Nairobi Street Kitchen.

In her new role, Avril portrays Nduta, a woman who is a fortress of comfort to a football coach who turns to her for moral support. Based on the real-life story of Harun ‘Rio’ Wathari, the series captures the dreams and realities of the youth in Kibera, known for churning out the top football players in the country.

Pepeta replaces County 49, the political thriller which concluded its final season last week on Thursday.

