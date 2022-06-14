FIDA calls for fair election coverage on female candidates





International Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) has called on female candidates in the August polls to liaise with the media to sell their policies.

Speaking at a Kenya Media Editors Breakfast Fida Executive Director, Fida – Kenya, Anne W. Ireri, said that through continuous engagement and coordination, the media will be able to highlight unique stories that women have.

The meeting at Safari Park hotel was held under the theme ‘Voicing up Women in Political Participation’.

Fida has so far received 25 political related cases in this political season ahead of the August 2022 polls.

“We received 25 cases connected to party primaries and nomination. Some of the cases were resolved within party levels while others are still in court,” noted Fida Executive director.

Some of the complaints aired by various political aspirants was during party listing and nominations where direct tickets were issued to those who were not even in the race.

Heckling and destruction of banners were also some of the problems experienced by women aspirants.

On the other hand, there have been complaints of unequal media coverage.

She however said that men are still dominating politically and called on political parties to continue supporting women in politics.

On the other hand, veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho seconded the challenges facing women in politics but called on women eying various seats to rise up and sell their manifesto’s to the public.

Addressing the issue of unequal media coverage, Mr Gaitho said that women should always be ready to present themselves when called by a media station and sell their agenda to the public.

“Most men are always ready. Even with a short notice, they will always be present. Women should also copy that,” said Mr Gaitho.

Sharing her story with Nairobi News, Susan Atieno, who is eying MP seat at Lang’ata said that her rivals are sending goons to woo her during campaigns.

Atieno says she is forced to do her campaigns morning hours to avoid being heckled by competitors.

Tharaka Nithi MCA aspirant through Devolution Party of Kenya, Agness Wanja Nyai explained how she is consistently heckled by goons she believed have been sent by her opponents.