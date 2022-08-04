FIDA concerned of gender based violence during poll

A police officer patrolling Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on June 19,2022 where Deputy President William Ruto is scheduled to hold a political rally. PHOTO: Evans Habil

Cases of violence against women are on the increase during the political season in Kenya, a report by the Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) indicates.

Women aspiring for political seats have not been left out either.

The report suggests that 745 violent-related incidents have been reported on women candidates in 14 of the 47 counties between April and July 2022.

Siaya, Kisumu, and Nairobi are the regions that are most hostile to women politicians, with 59 and 40 cases respectively

Kericho (33) Marsabit (33) Kisii (26) Nakuru (25) Vihiga (24) Busia (21) Narok (21) Kitui (20) Bomet (20) Uasin Gishu (19) and Mombasa (19) are among other listed counties that are the most hostile to women aspirants.

“We have been able to report, map, and document incidents of sexual gender-based violence perpetration against women aspirants,” said Christabella Naliaka, the Monitoring and Evaluation Lead, FIDA-Kenya.

FIDA-Kenya has also established a reporting portal that allowed 100 monitors in the 47 counties to feed data in real-time regarding the situation on the ground from April 2022 to June, 30.

The report also indicates the current may not be in a position to achieve the two-thirds gender rule in the forthcoming election.

The Kenyan law indicates that at least a third of all elected leadership positions must be from either gender.

Among those gunning for elective seats are three deputy presidential candidates, 23 others seeking the gubernatorial seat, 340 National Assembly candidates, 42 senatorial candidates, 57 Deputy Governor candidates, and 1187 members of the County Assembly (MCA).