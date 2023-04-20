Fierce Maasai Morans secure President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands farm

Individuals who invaded part of the Kenyatta family-owned Northlands City and stole livestock on Monday, March 27, 2023. The invaders forced their way into Northlands through a fence in the Kamakis area along the Eastern Bypass. PHOTO DENNIS ONSONGO

Northlands Farm, owned by the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has now hired three Maasai Morans to look after the sprawling property in Kamakis.

Nairobi News has established that the three Morans are now tasked with securing the land, which armed thugs attacked on March 27, who stole sheep and destroyed trees.

This is in addition to the security firm guarding the land.

Speaking to the media, locals who live in the area said they had seen the morans who have been staying there two days after the attack.

“Three days after the attack, the Maasai guards are now keeping an eye on this place, they are always going around the farm,” said Mr James Kamau, a local.

Mr Samuel Kyalo, another local who is a boda boda rider, said he had seen them three making rounds in the sprawling farm.

Three weeks ago, an armed group invaded the sprawling property owned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family in the Kamakis area on the Eastern Bypass.

Chanting Mau Mau slogans, the protesters could be heard saying that they, too were Kenyans and deserved to own land just like the Kenyatta family.

Most were armed with crude weapons, including freshly sharpened machetes and clubs. They were seen carting off animals such as sheep.

They also attacked journalists when they realised that they did not belong to their gang.

The gang also burnt trees and bushes. Guards employed to look after the land watched from a distance as the drama unfolded.

The attack occurred the same day that opposition leader Raila Odinga led demonstrations in Nairobi County.

Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome had banned Mr Odinga’s demonstrations, saying they were not authorised by the service.

“I urge all Kenyans to go about their business as usual. We are out to ensure that more officers are stationed in different parts of the city to deal with any chaos,” Mr Koome said.

He noted that police officers would not succumb to intimidation and would instead work hard to maintain a conducive environment for business.

Mr Koome accused the opposition of causing chaos, arguing that there were other ways to address their grievances.

Following what he described as successful protests across the country on March 20, Mr Odinga announced that he would lead Kenyans in nationwide demonstrations every Monday and Thursday.

