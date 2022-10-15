Fiery grave! Details of a car accident where an officer burnt to death

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Police have released the full details of an accident that took place at Rang’ala in Siaya County that left one police officer died from severe burns.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the officer identified as Fredrick Mathenge, 30 years was burnt to death after the vehicle he was in burst into flames.

He died on the spot.

“It has been established after removing the wreckage that there were three occupants inside the motor vehicle, one body of Mr Mathenge, had been burnt after the vehicle burst into flames,” the report read.

“He died on the spot. The remains of the body were taken to Siaya County Referral Hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy,” the police report read in part.

The report revealed that the accident took place in the wee hours of Saturday, October 15, 2022, after the Toyota Voxy that was being driven by Mr Samwel Kirogo hit the bridge. Also on board, the vehicle was Mr John Kamande also an officer.

The vehicle was being driven from Ugunja in Siaya County and was heading towards the Siaya general direction.

Mr Kirogo who was behind the wheel lost control and knocked the left pillar supporting the bridge.

“Mr Kirogo sustained bruises and is also complaining of chest pain, Mr Kamande sustained fractures on both legs,” the report filed at Siaya Police Station further read.

Police believe that there were four occupants inside the motor vehicle at the time of the accident and efforts are currently underway to remove the wreckage that is inside the bridge to ascertain this claim.

The injured officers were rescued by members of the public and rushed to Siaya County Referral Hospital while the wreckage is still at the scene of the accident after the fire brigade managed to put off the fire.

