Fifa World Cup: Can Morocco go all the way?

Morocco players celebrate with coah Walid Regragui after beating Portugal to progress to the semi-finals of the Fifa World Cup. PHOTO: COURTESY

Morocco has made history as the first African country to qualify for the semi-finals of the Fifa World Cup.

And the Atlas Lions managed the feat in style, without conceding a goal in five matches versus Croatia, Belgium, Spain, and Portugal.

The North Africans commenced their World Cup journey with a barren draw against Croatia before pulling off a shock 2-0 win over Belgium, the second ranked team in the world.

Powered by the likes of Chelsea attacker Hakim Ziyech, Morocco then draw against Spain before triumphing on post match penalties in the round of 16.

With history in the making, Morocco then surprised most by defeating Portugal in the quarters.

Morocco is set to face England or France in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Before Morocco’s heroics, Cameroon in 1990, Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) were the only other African teams to progress to the quarter-finals of the Fifa World Cup.

Besides Morocco, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia are the other teams that qualified for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Cameroon, Ghana and Tunisia were eliminated in the first round while Senegal were thrashed 3-0 by England in the running of 16.

Despite producing some of the best players in the world, an African team is yet to win the Fifa World Cup. Will Morocco lead the way?