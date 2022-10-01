Final moments of city woman who ended her life by drinking poisoned alcohol





Details have emerged of the finals moments of a 31-year-old who killed herself early this week in Lang’ata estate, Nairobi Ms Esther Waceke Munyua, who worked at a local dispensary within Lang’ata, ended her life on Tuesday by consuming poisoned alcohol.

According to the family, the deceased, who was a doctor, had battled depression for some time. Police who were called to the scene said that they found the woman lying unconscious inside her house with cans of alcohol.

She had left a suicide note written “Depression is real.”

The officers believed they could have saved the victim’s life and rushed her to hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Ms Munyua was found lying unconscious in her bedroom with cans of alcohol and some medicine. She was rushed to hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

The family told the police that Ms Munyua had in the past attempted to end her life but was stopped by friends who caught her on the act.

Eight days ago, a woman identified as Ms Rose Osore, who was a fan of AFC Leopard ended her life after sending a disturbing message to friends. The mother of one died after she thanked friends whom she said always stood by her whenever she needed help.

In her last message, the deceased said a lot of things had changed in her life ever since she started falling ill and that she was always in and out of the hospital. According to a report by Kenya’s Ministry of Health, one in every 10 Kenyans suffers a mental disorder.

The 2020 report by the the Taskforce on Mental Health called for more funding for mental health facilities and recommended that “mental illness should be declared a national emergency of epidemic proportions, to prioritise mental health as a priority public health and socioeconomic agenda.”

The government recently announced a new neuropsychiatric hospital and a centre of excellence that will become a national education and training hub to address the mental health challenges the country faces.

