Finally! Ruto talks with Uhuru via phone call

President Uhuru Kenyatta shakes hands with Deputy President William Ruto at the AIC Milimani Church in Nairobi on January 26, 2020 after the ordination of Alfred Mulwa as the new Presiding Bishop of Africa Inland Church (AIC). PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

The President-elect Dr William Ruto on Tuesday had a phone conversation with the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Ruto confirmed that during their conversation, they discussed the just concluded general election and the transition as envisaged by the country’s democratic tradition and practice.

“I had a telephone conversation with my boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta. We discussed the just concluded General Election and the transition as envisaged by our democratic tradition and practice,” Dr Ruto said through his Twitter account.

This comes even as President Kenyatta remains adamant in congratulating his deputy for clinching the top seat.

On Monday, the head of state gave his address to the nation regarding the concluded election, where he generally lauded everyone who managed to win.

He rather poked holes in the judgement issued by the Supreme Court judges, reading from the same script from the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Presidential candidate Mr Raila Odinga.

During his acceptance speech following the court’s ruling, Dr Ruto assured the country that he would reach out to his worthy competitors and talk to them about the concluded election.

Also, Dr Ruto said that he would talk to Mr Kenyatta, adding that they have not talked or met for about a month.

