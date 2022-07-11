Fire at KBC headquarters

Part of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) staff canteen which caught fire. PHOTO: COURTESY

A fire has razed part of the building at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).

The fire started at around 5:30am on Monday morning from the canteen area, causing panic among employees and guests.

It spread to other areas during the incident that lasted about three hours.

There were no causalities reported from the incident but property of unknown value has been razed.

The fire was put out by members of the Nairobi County team and employees.

The source of the fire which extensively damaged the fire has been attributed to a gas leak.

KBC is home to the national broadcaster that houses television (KBC Channel-1) and a number of English, Swahili and several vernacular radio stations.

The premises are heavily guarded by officers drawn from the General Service Unit (GSU).