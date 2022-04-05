Fireboy DML set to perform his first live concert in Nairobi





Celebrated Nigerian singer popularly known as Fireboy DML, is set to perform his much-awaited concert in Nairobi.

Fireboy DML, whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan, is expected to land in the country on Friday, April 8, with the concert slated for Saturday, April 9, at the Ngong Racecourse, Waterfront Park.

The event will feature Kenya’s top artistes including Nviiri the storyteller, Bensoul, and top DJs namely DJ Grauchi, DJ Shinski, Moh Spice, DJ Kym and K The DJ in a fire combo geared to keep revelers on their feet.

Fireboy DML put the Afro music world on notice when his breakthrough single Jealous first appeared on YBNL Nation’s collaborative album YBNL Mafia Family (2018), before being re-released on March 25, 2019. The song; composed of guitar riffs, traditional drums, and percussion; captivated audiences across the continent.

“We are excited to host Fireboy in Kenya for the first time and give an electric performance to our loyal consumers who are looking forward to meeting him. The artist is also part of the ongoing Guinness campaign dubbed Black Shines Brightest, a Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent for over a century. Guinness is working with real culture makers from across the continent including Tanzanian Artist Nandy who demonstrates how Black Shines Brightest in a range of different ways. The critically acclaimed artist is set to showcase his talents on the Kenyan stage for the first time,” said Guinness Marketing Manager, Wanjiru Murage.

Fireboy DML has continued to rise as an afro-pop star. The artist has over 250 million streams worldwide, with his greatest hallmark featuring Ed Sheeran to create his latest hit, Peru the song has since been a club banger, greatly appreciated among the Kenya audience. His song Scatter from his debut album Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps was included in the FIFA 21 game soundtrack and his hit Champion was used by FC Bayern Munich for their 2021 UEFA Super Cup celebrations.

Fireboy DML describes his sound as ‘Afro-Life’ and said he writes songs that audiences can relate to. His sound has been characterized as ‘slow-groove pop’ and is said to tell stories centered around love and the complicated feelings that go along with it with an adept formulaic structure.

His music has successfully combined African harmonies with elements of country and soul music and is set to thrill his fans during his highly anticipated live performance in Nairobi.