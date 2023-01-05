I fired DCI boss, Kinoti! President Ruto





President William Ruto has revealed he fired former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

Many Kenyans have been taken aback by this news, as the President announced the DCI director’s resignation on September 27, 2022.

“This afternoon I have received the resignation of DCI director George Kinoti. I have transmitted the same to the National Police Service to proceed with advertising that position,” the President said.

On Wednesday, however, Ruto revealed he fired the DCI boss due to a rise in murders and forced disappearances in the country.

“There was a container at the Nairobi area where people were being slaughtered- in a police station- I mean how did we end up there…What kind of rogue an institution was that? That is why I fired that Kinoti man,” said Ruto.

Ruto has expressed his sadness over the discovery of over 200 bodies of innocent Kenyans in rivers and thickets across the country, the causes of death for which remain a mystery.

“Thirty bodies in Yala, 17 in Garissa, there was a container here at Nairobi area where people were being slaughtered, in a police station…how did we end up there? What kind of rogue institution was that? And that is why I fired that Kinoti man because it’s not right. There will be responsibility [for those killings].”

The head of state stated that he had instructed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to move quickly to investigate and apprehend those responsible for the recent string of murders.

“I had a thorough meeting with IPOA and we have agreed that it is not necessary for us to establish another task force when IPOA is there and it is squarely within their mandate to tell us how Kenyans ended up being killed in this manner and it was business as usual,” he stated.

