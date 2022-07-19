Fireworks expected in Karua-Gachagua debate





Kenyans are eagerly waiting to hear the agendas of Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate running mates Rigathi Gachagua and Martha Karua.

Since they were publicly announced as running mates, the two have toured various regions to drum up support for their presidential candidate with numerous promises to the electorate.

Ms Karua, who is Mr Raila Odinga’s running mate in Azimio la Umoja, has said publicly that war on graft tops their agenda.

The Narc Kenya party leader said she’ll encourage lobby groups to speak up should they spot graft in government that requires the Executive’s attention. This, Ms Karua, has said will allow the civil society to help the government come up with policies that improve the welfare of the Kenyan people.

On various occasions, Ms Karua has also promised that she will ensure that the Azimio administration makes prudent use of the taxpayers’ money. She has promised that she will ensure that the debts taken are used to build the economy and not end up being squandered and misused.

“Kenyans need to see the benefits of their taxes. They want to see the economy grow and prices of commodities lowered. Borrowing and spending must be prudent,” said Karua in one of her campaigns.

On the other hand, Gachagua has pledged to end ‘state capture’ , a state where people in the government are involved in every sector, a situation that makes the common mwananchi suffer.