Fireworks festival: Details of the opening of Uhuru and Central parks





The Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) has cautioned Kenyans ahead of the opening of Uhuru and Central park. This will be president Uhuru’s last official launch while in office.

State House will be commissioning the two parks on the evening of Monday, September 12, just hours before President-elect William Ruto is sworn into office.

The function will take place from 7 pm to 8 pm and people who will be around where the event will take place were told that the skyline will be lit with fireworks.

It remains unclear why the State House decided to open the two parks even though most works and structures are yet to be completed.

“It is notified for the General Information of the public that there will be a fireworks extravaganza in Uhuru Park between 1900-2000hrs on Monday, 12/9/2022 n celebration of the official commissioning of Uhuru and Central parks,” a statement released by NMS and seen by Nairobi News read in part.

In the recent past, NMS has been releasing a series of images of structures that have been erected in the two parks.

Uhuru and Central parks were closed and the public stopped from entering back in 2021 when renovations kicked off there.

The renovation was made after 50 years when the space was opened to the public and most political rallies used to take place there.

Inside the park is an old place which has caught the attention of many Kenyans after NMS Director General Mohamed Badi said that plans were underway to convert it into a high-end hotel.

Also within the park is a modern garden which has several waterfronts. Also, there is a plant nursery, skating park, nature trail, outdoor library, cycling tracks, offices and garden.

The parks will also be fenced all around and will have two gates each manned by officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) who will be working round the clock.

