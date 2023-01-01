Firirinda hitmaker opens up on his life after cancer diagnosis





Kikuyu Mugiithi musician Dick Njoroge Munyonyi has told Nairobi News that he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Mr Munyonyi said he has started chemotherapy and hopes to be healthy enough to continue entertaining his fans.

The popular artiste came into the limelight in 2021 after his song ‘Firirinda’ went viral on TikTok. He said did not ever dream that it would become a hit 35 years later.

Queen Paloma, a Kenyan Tiktoker is credited for publicizing the Firinda song and dance challenge back in 2021.

The 71-year-old singer said he had had a rough 2022 as most of the time; he was unwell.

“I had a heart problem, and now, I was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer stage one,” he said in a phone interview.

He said his friends are also organising a birthday celebration since he will turn a year old today, January 1, 2023.

“I am appealing to my fans to help me go on with the chemo process since it is not very easy. I need money everytime I go to the hospital but I know God will walk with me through this journey.”

In a radio interview, he also said he was suffering from a throat infection, making it hard for him to speak.

In January 2022, MCSK boss Ezekiel Mutua pledged to start a pay bill kitty with Sh 100K that would go into catering for the artiste’s medical bill.

Philanthropist Karangu Wa Muraya has also asked his fans to pray for the artiste through his social media platforms.

“Let’s pray and wish speedy recovery to our senior dad,Dick munyonyi who’s fighting prostate cancer.”

Dick Munyonyi began his career in 1971 and had a chance to perform during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s wedding in 1989.

The Firirinda song is all about the African culture of dowry, and the marriage ceremony where two families come together to celebrate their loved ones.