First African country! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to premier in Nigeria





Nigeria will be the first country to officially premiere the second installment of the Black Panther movie sensation, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in Africa.

The African premiere will take place in Lagos, Nigeria, on November 11, 2022, as the movie opens in cinemas worldwide on the same day.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to Lagos this November. Working closely with our long-term distribution partners Film One and this association with AFRIFF (Africa International Film festival), we are anticipating a wonderful celebration with Nigeria’s cinema goers and Black Panther fans,” said Christine Service, the Vice President and General Manager for the Walt Disney Company, Africa.

The event is expected to draw film industry stakeholders from across Africa, distinguished dignitaries, and Nollywood celebrities, among many other guests.

AFRIFF’s founder, Chioma Ude, said that this African premier was the first of its kind festival in Africa and will be a milestone film.

“This is huge for the continent of Africa as it symbolizes to us further bridging the gaps between the global film industries,” added Ms. Ude.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever focuses on the need for Wakandans to survive following the death of King Tchalla who the late Chadwick Boseman played.

In this sequel, Wakandans fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers and embrace their next chapter to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Black Panther took the world by storm upon its release in 2018, earning Sh 169.7 billion at the worldwide box office.

Coogler drew inspiration for Wakanda’s geography from South Africa, Lesotho, and Kenya when he visited Africa ahead of directing the biggest movie of his career. Kenya was described as the location nearer to the fictional Wakanda kingdom.

“Africa is a culture that has been colonized and oftentimes demonized, so it was about reclaiming certain things as beautiful and powerful.” Coogler told Rolling Stone in 2018 about his vision for the Black Panther franchise.

