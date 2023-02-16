First ever facility to be named after Rachel Ruto in Nairobi





The First Lady Rachel Ruto will soon have a health facility named after her in Nairobi County after barely seven months in office.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed this.

While receiving medical supplies worth Sh244 million from the Kenya Medical Supply Authority (Kemsa), the Governor said that one of the county hospitals in Mutuini, Dagoretti South, will be renovated and renamed in honour of the First Lady.

“The one in Mutuini, we will be bringing a motion to rename it to Mama Rachel Ruto Hospital Mutuini,” Governor Sakaja said.

The governor also announced that his administration would start renovating medical facilities within the county, saying that some of the facilities built under the defunct Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) had nothing inside.

“Under NMS, many hospitals were built with nothing inside, is that a hospital or a social hall? It’s just a structure. We have agreed that we are going to build the capacity to equip and to staff all of the facilities that were built in Nairobi so that people can access services.”

If the motion is tabled before the County Assembly and sails through, Mama Rachel Ruto will join her predecessors, who had several facilities named after them.

The former First Lady Mama Margaret Kenyatta, championing maternal and child health through her Beyond Zero campaigns, saw some facilities bearing her name.

In March 2022, the former Head of State, Uhuru Kenyatta, officially opened Margaret Kenyatta Children Hospital in Mathare-Korogocho slums.

The 350-bed capacity hospital is now serving the residents of Nairobi following a major renovation by the defunct NMS.

Also, there is Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, a level-5 hospital located in the most populated area in Embakasi.

The hospital was named after Lucy Muthoni Kibaki, the First Lady of Kenya, from 2002 to 2013 during the leadership of the late President Mwai Kibaki.

