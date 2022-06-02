Five arrested ferrying 246 rolls of bhang





Police in Lamu County on Wednesday arrested five people with 246 rolls of bhang stashed bhang along Minjila-Mokowe highway.

According to the police, officers from Mokowe police station received a tip-off from members of the public that a vehicle plying the route was ferrying suspicious goods.

The officers immediately set up a roadblock at the Koreni area where they flagged down the vehicle, a metallic grey Toyota Voxy.

The vehicle’s five occupants, three male and two female, were apprehended and taken to Mokowe Police Station where they found were in possession of 246 rolls of bhang (cannabis sativa) estimated to be worth Sh250,000 stashed inside a suitcase.

“The officers did a meticulous job revealing more drugs some of which were stashed inside a spare tyre,” the police said in a statement.

The suspects are being held into custody as detectives continue investigating the incident.