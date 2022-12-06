



If you are a fan of KOT or a fan of memes, you might have as well seen a meme the reads “don’t marry a journalist, unless its urgent.” It might be as well true.

Maybe they are meant journalists dating or marrying each other. Remember when you hear you are supposed to find your husband while working or at school? Well they might have found that while working.

Despite the nature of their jobs, there is a select group of journalists who have been able to stay consistent in their careers and grow their families at the same time.

While they feature on our screens almost on a daily basis, their spouses are kept away from the limelight either intentionally or inadvertently. So here are five couples who found love in the newsroom:

1. Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan – Media power couple and co-anchors, Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan are the paradigm of couple goals.

“Awwwwwh” is what escapes our mouths when we see a beautiful couple. We all love good love stories, but what we love most is seeing a couple presenting news together and looking extremely good while at it.

The two, who first met at Radio Salaam, not only present the news together, but have also produced a number of TV shows. The two also host a marriage counselling segment every Saturday at the tail end of the 7pm Swahili news bulletin on Citizen TV where they tackle contemporary marriage issues with Bi Msafwari.

2. Waihiga Mwaura and Joyce Omondi – Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura and his musician-cum-TV anchor wife, Joyce Omondi, are known for their public acts of affection. On February 14, Waihiga treated his wife to a sweet Valentine’s Day surprise after she had signed off on her show Full Circle With Joyce on Switch TV.

The duo is a power couple in their own right, who also minister together. On November 17, 2019, Waihiga, delivered the main sermon while Joyce led the praise and worship during the main service of Deliverance Church in Eldoret. Love is a beautiful thing!

3. James Smart and Remmy Majala – James was working at K24 when he met someone whom he never thought would be the mother of his kids. Majala later joined NTV just a year after Smart had joined the station and their friendship started. At the time, James used to be a news anchor while Majala used to be a producer. Their friendship led to a serious relationship that saw the two of them exchanging marriage vows. The couple is blessed with two kids.

4. Lilys Njeru and Joshua Mutisya – Lilys, a features writer at Nation Media Group, and Joshua Mutisya, a former NMG journalist, also met and fell in love at the work place. What is remarkable about their first encounter is that they met at the tea urn in the office. A classic case of love brewed in the newsroom. In June, the lovely couple exchanged their vows in a colourful private wedding in a lavishly decorated garden.

5. Sam Gituku and Ivy Waitherero – When Sam met Ivy, he used to be one of the junior reporters in citizen TV. During that time Waitherero was just but an intern in the station. The two instantly connected and became very good friends. They dated and made everything official in 2019. Sam used to work as presenter while Ivy used to be a news director.