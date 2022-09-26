Five dead in accident along Mombasa – Nairobi Highway involving Pepsi truck





Five people including three minors lost their lives in a grisly road accident at Mtito Andei located along the Mombasa- Nairobi highway.

The grisly accident happened on the night of Sunday, September 25, 2022.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, a matatu driver carelessly overtook along the highway and collided head-on with a lorry.

The driver of the matatu identified as Mr Stephen Kitambani, 43, died on the spot.

The lorry which is owned by SBS Pepsi company was being driven by Mr Fredrick Mumangi.

“It happened that the matatu was heading towards Nairobi general direction from Mombasa and on reaching Mtito Andei the driver overtook carelessly and collided head on with a lorry that was heading towards the opposite direction,” the report read in part.

Due to the accident, three male juveniles and the driver of the matatu died on the spot and their bodies were taken to Kambu Sub County Mortuary for reservation awaiting an autopsy.

Five other passengers were seriously injured and rushed to Makindu level five hospital where they are admitted.

They include; Kilele Kimazi, 65, Catherine Kingau, 42, Zipporah Paul, 42, Rachael Mulu, 17 and Purity Wanjiku, 45.

The motor vehicles were towed to Mtito Andei station yard where they are detained awaiting inspection.

This comes just a day after an officer attached to the Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier died following a grisly road accident along the Nairobi- Nakuru highway.

The accident left ten other officers injured.

According to the police the driver lost control and drove into a ditch after the truck’s brakes failed.

Nakuru County police boss Mr Peter Mwanzo said that the injured officers were then rushed to health facilities located in Nakuru.

He said that some soldiers who were injured had been treated and discharged. However, those whose conditions were serious were then airlifted to Nairobi County for further treatment.

“A truck ferrying members of the KDF from Eldoret to Embakasi, Nairobi has been involved in an accident. Unfortunately, we lost one while receiving treatment at the Rift Valley General Hospital,” said Mr Mwanzo.

