Five in court for stealing urine materials





Five people were on February 22, 2023, arraigned in court for stealing boxes containing urine specimen materials in Nairobi County.

Nairobi News has established the stolen materials worth Sh184,000 from the Ministry of Health had been stored in Kilimani area.

They are accused of stealing the materials on the eve of their arrest.

The suspects denied the charges and were each released on a Sh100,000 cash bail.

They appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lukas Onyinya with four witnesses lined up to testify against them.

The case will be mentioned on March 7, 2023.

The team was nabbed by officers attached to the Nairobi County Enforcement team for being in possession of the medical commodities.

They were then taken to Kilimani Police Station in Nairobi County.

The three were operating a Toyota van full of stolen medicines that were recently flagged off by Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

Governor Sakaja further said he will seek the intervention of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in dealing with the menace.

He also said that the county government of Nairobi had deployed 100 officers at all medical facilities in the county to ensure that they deal with theft of drugs.

