Five radio presenters who’ve recently dumped Radio Maisha





Radio Maisha, a popular radio station owned by Standard Media, is financially strapped leading to a massive loss of talent.

In the past year, the company has laid off several employees as part of its cost-cutting measures.

And in the past few months, renowned presenters at the station have been tendering their resignations, and while at it announcing their exit to their fans. Most of these presenters have quit for greener pastures in the frame of Radio 47 a Cape Media-owned station.

Here are some of the few who have exited.

Geoffrey Mung’ou

The celebrated news anchor, editor, and producer co-hosted Nuru ya Lugha with Hassan Mwana wa Ali which aired every Saturday from 8am to 11am.

He says in an interview that his passion for being a journalist started when he was young when he would imitate the then-renowned journalists.

“My parents loved listening to the news and that is how my passion was ignited. When I was in class seven I was so experienced in reading news,” he notes.

Beatrice Maganga

After 13 years on the airwaves, Maganga left Radio Maisha. In an emotional state, the radio queen broke the news after reading last week’s Saturday news bulletin.

The news anchor will be remembered for, among other factors, a moment when she jokingly announced her exit from Radio Maisha in 2017 to venture into the business world while on air.

Her fans and social media users, in general, were sent abuzz with the news only to dawn on them later that it was one of the jokes pulled on April 1’s fools day.

Lynda Oriaso

She was the station’s Programmes Controller and served since October 2015. Further, she has over 15 years of experience in broadcast journalism and had also worked at the Nation Fm as a radio presenter.

She has a vast experience in training, event management, research, programme production, scripting, and talent management.

Billy Miya

He joined the station in 2018 from Milele FM. Initially, Miya hosted the morning show alongside comedian MCA Tricky before he left for Milele.

He hosted an evening show called Billy na Mbaruk at the Radio Maisha which is located along Mombasa Road.

Mwalimu Mbaruk

Having joined the station in 2018 from Milele FM. He hosted his last show on Friday, March 3. It was while working that he tied the knot in 2021. Mbaruk met the love of his life, Hadiya Mwasiwa in Nairobi at 3 am in 2020 during the Fajr prayers.

He revealed that it was love at first sight and was moved by how devout she was.

The two love birds welcomed their first child last year.

