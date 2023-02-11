Five Ruto diehards who are yet to be ‘rewarded’ by the Head of State





Since he assumed office late last year, President William Ruto has gone about rewarding several of his political allies who were instrumental in his election victory.

Among the biggest beneficiaries have been party loyalists, defectors who abandoned his main competitor Raila Odinga and even polls losers who now hold key positions in the Kenya Kwanza government.

On the other hand, some of these appointments have come at the expense of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointees whose appointments have since been revoked.

But then, there are some standout Ruto diehards who are yet to be ‘rewarded’ the contributions they made towards President Ruto’s victory. Here are the five most prominent ones:

Cleophas Malala – The eloquent albeit controversial politician is credited in some circles with convincing Musalia Mudavadi to work with President Ruto in the run-up to last year’s General election. Malala unsuccessfully contested for the Kakamega gubernatorial seat on an ANC ticket.

Months later, he remains jobless when many would have thought he would have at least landed a position in Cabinet or as a Principal Secretary at the very least. During President Ruto’s recent visit to Kakamega, Cotu boss Francis Atwoli publicly asked the Head of State to give Malala a job.

“We are waiting to hear our sons have got some jobs. People like Cleophas Malala. Rashid (Echesa) is always after me especially when he is broke. I will have peace in this region if they get jobs,” he said.

Okoth Obado – The former Migori Governor stuck his neck out in support of President Ruto in a region that is fiercely loyal to Raila Odinga. This support cost him a fortune, amid claims his consistent arrests and arraignment in court were a result of his political loyalty. The Constitution barred him from contesting for a fresh term as governor in August 2022 and since he has surprisingly remained without a job.

Millicent Omanga – Mama Miradi, as she has popularly been referred to in political circles, has been a close ally of President Ruto for the better part of the last decade. She was a nominated Senator on a Jubilee party ticket between 2017 and 2022 and has been steadfast in supporting Ruto in public rallies and on social media. Her dancing and twerking at Ruto’s campaigns attracted varied reactions and she was widely expected to be handed a prominent role in government.

McDonald Mariga – President Ruto is known to have a soft spot for the retired footballer whose candidature in the Kibra parliamentary seat he has unsuccessfully supported twice. Mariga, who comes from a prominent sporting family, was widely expected to be rewarded a government job. That is yet to happen.

Caleb Kositany – The former Soy Member of Parliament was vocal in supporting Dr Ruto’s presidential campaign. He attended several TV shows and backed the President during the campaign period even as he trashed Raila Odinga. He then lost in his bid to become Uasin Gishu governor and since he’s remained in the political cold.

Also read:

Former news anchor Mark Masai lands new job in top communications firm

Daddy Owen – Listen to your father’s advice before marrying that woman

Why some married men hide in their cars late into the night before sneaking home

Stephen Letoo – Easy ladies, Men’s Conference won’t ruin your Valentines plans