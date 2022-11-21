Five-storey building collapses in Ruiru





A five-storey building collapsed in Ruiru, Kiambu County in the wee hours of Monday morning but there were no casualties after all the tenants were evacuated on Sunday evening.

In a statement, Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi said all the tenants were evacuated before the building collapsed after cracks were noticed on its pillars.

“Yesterday, after invoking a 45-minute emergency evacuation and a 20-meter barricade of a building in Ruiru Town, Ruiru Sub-County, Kiambu County. It finally caved in, everyone is safe, forensic investigations ongoing and a comprehensive report of conditions of adjacent building will be communicated,” Governor Wamatangi said.

On Sunday evening, Governor Wamatangi and firefighters led the rescue operations after cracks were noticed on the building’s pillars. The cracks noticed on Sunday afternoon and they continued enlarging leading to the evacuation exercise.

According to Governor Wamatangi, the collapsed building would have gone down days ago had it not been supported by an adjacent building.

Officials from the National Construction Authority (NCA) were on Monday morning at the scene where the house had collapsed.

This is the second building to collapse in Kiambu County within one week. On Thursday, another five-storey building collapsed in Ruaka, Kiambu County resulting in the death of two tenants.

The incident in Ruaka, took place barely two months after five people lost their lives in Kirigiti near Kiambu town in Kiambu County after a seven-storey building under construction collapsed.

Among the deceased was a woman and two children while six others were seriously injured during the incident.

