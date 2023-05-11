Five suspected cult members and 28 minors arrested in Nairobi





Police in Nairobi have arrested five suspected cult members who were worshipping in unorthodox manner in Kabete area, Dagoretti Sub-County in Nairobi.

Nairobi News has established that at the time of the arrest, the cult members were in the company of 28 minors – 16 girls and 12 boys.

The officers who made the arrest were on patrol in Muthua village in Uthiru when they received information of the church which is located in a residential plot.

Members of the Dagoretti Sub-County Security Committee and officers from Kabete Police Station then rushed and condoned the plot which this reporter has established is owned by Ms Jane Wambui, 71.

“On arrival there was an iron sheet structure church with no sign post to identify it as a church. Inside the church worshipers were found led by Deacon namely David Kariuki who was arrested for operating an unregistered church,” a police report seen by Nairobi News reads in part.

Investigations have revealed that the church, whose founder is Simpson Mwaura, started operating in Kenya in 2009 and has branches at Ruiru, Ongata Rongai, Nakuru and Molo.

The arrests took place at a time when the government is probing unregistered churches in the country and cult-like organisations.

Already, three preachers, including Mr Paul Mackenzie of the Kilifi-based Good News International Church, are under investigations on suspicion of misleading their followers.

Mr Mackenzie was arrested following the discovery of mass graves in a parcel of land in Shakahola which is owned by the preacher. More than 140 bodies have so far been exhumed from the mass graves.

