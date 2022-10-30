Five things to know about Kenyan great athlete Eliud Kipchoge
Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge is one of the most successful and popular athletes of all time.
Formerly a force to reckon with over the 5000 metres race, Kipchoge has transformed into the king of marathon and remains the only person to have run the 42km race in under two hours.
Also read: Did Mbosso, Diamond copy DJ Maphorias, Asake’s songs to release their hit song, Yataniua?
Bunge la Mwanachi says Miguna’s homecoming budget could have been used to feed the hungry
His exploits on the track and field led to his award by former president Uhuru Kenyatta with the Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart.
But what else do we know about him?
- Taking tea with bread– Kipchoge is known to love his cup of tea and would take as much as he can in a day. With his diet being simple and healthy, the Guardian noted his food consists of fruit and vegetables. ‘He also drinks a lot of tea with a lot of sugar. Instead of protein shakes, he’d have two litres of tea.’ Many a times the marathoner has been photographed taking tea and chewing on his bread in the company of his friends.
- No human is limited – At the sound of the phrase, Kipchoge rings in one’s mind having coined the phrase after running 42 kilometers in under 2 hours. Having made history in 2019 at the INEOS Challenge, Kipchoge during an interview after the run declared, ‘No human is limited’. This catchy phrase set to change people’s perspective of the ‘unattained and presumed to be hard situations,’ a clarion call that shows his personality.
- Broke own record – After making history in 2018, running 2:01:39 in Germany, Kipchoge would then startle the world and create a new record running under 2:01:09 seconds. The winner of 15 of his 17 career marathons set a pace that no one could match over the entire 26.2 miles.
- Obama celebrated his INEOS win – In 2019, after breaking the worlds record and running under two hours, former USA president Barack Obama appreciated him saying, “Yesterday, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge became the first ever to break two hours.” To which he responded with, “Dear Mr Obama, thank you for your special words. In life we hope to inspire others. Thank you for inspiring me. It would be my greatest honour if we could meet, and discuss how we can make this world a running world. As a running world is a peaceful world. #Nohumanislimited”
- An Isuzu vehicle in his honour – After making a world record in 2019, Isuzu a Japanese auto manufacturer’s announced that they would roll off a vehicle in his honour. The Isuzu East Africa Managing Director Rita Kavashe disclosed that the special limited edition of the vehicle will see a symbolic 159 cars produced.