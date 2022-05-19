Five times Kalonzo Musyoka has changed his mind

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during an interview at his command Centre in Karen, Nairobi on April 27, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Kalonzo Musyoka has been nicknamed watermelon in Kenyan political circles for his knack for consistently shifting positions.

And this is a reputation he appears keen to keep if some of the instances of the last six months, where he has shifted in opinion on several occasions, is to be considered.

Here are a few.

1. I will be foolish to support Raila – In March 2022, the Wiper party leader, in an interview with NTV, declared he will be foolish to support Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature for the third time ‘without a measure of reciprocity. Kalonzo backed Odinga during the 2013 and 2017 general elections while contesting as a running mate. He made the comments at a time Odinga had announced he will be seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

2. Support Raila – Only for the former vice-president to make an about-turn and back Odinga. He made the declaration at a mammoth rally at the Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi in the presence of several politicians including President Kenyatta. “I thought my brother Raila would say ‘Kalonzo Tosha’ this time round, but I say ‘Raila Tosha Roho Safi’ again with an open heart,” he declared.

3. Refuses to attend running mate interviews – Kalonzo, 67, was at it again, weeks later, after he publicly said he will snub a panel put in place to interview Odinga’s potential running mates. The seasoned politician argued he was the best pick for the position. His allies, including lawmaker Dan Maanzo, threatened Kalonzo would quit the coalition if he was forced to attend the interview.

4. Attends interview – Only for him to change his mind again and grace the interview, to the surprise of many. He attributed the change of heart to consultations with President Uhuru Kenyatta who is backing Odinga for the Presidency.

5. Dumps Odinga – Kalonzo was at it again when he announced this week that he had politically severed ties with Odinga. He told journalists the decision was mutual even as he disagreed with the decision to select Martha Karua as running mate at his expense.

“My brother Raila knows I am naming my running mate. He came to my house to try and convince me to accept his choice. We did not agree and he said he would choose Martha and I told him I would choose my own running mate,” he said.