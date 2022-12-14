Five times MP Peter Salasya clout-chased and people fell for it





First-time politician, Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya has been making headlines since he beat career politicians to emerge the victor in the August 2022 General Election. His campaign garnered media attention because he did not have a cent to his name and was often spotted in the same outfit campaigning across the constituency.

However, once he was sworn in, he became an attention-seeker who often resorted to clout-chasing with some rather hilarious stunts. Nairobi News samples some of the occasions that Kenyans fell for the MP’s clout-chasing stunts.

1. Finding a wife – In the weeks leading up to October 2022, the MP announced that he was looking for a wife. He categorically stated that the ideal woman must be young, God-fearing, very prayerful, focused, supportive and presentable. He also said his woman of choice must be able to speak to the people in the countryside.

Several women threw their hats into the ring, with the hope of catching the MP’s eye. However, Salasya only met one of them and in the end, bailed on all the women – promising to help them in other ventures such as going into politics, opening a church for one of them. He gave flimsy excuses on why he would not get into relationships with the interested women. In some instances, his rejections were rather vulgar in nature.

2. Eating seafood – In November 2022, he was at a restaurant where he was served with seafood that took him aback. He went on Tik Tok to complain about being served with things he had never eaten in his life such as crabs and shrimp. The strange thing was that there was no other meal on the table apart from the seafood, meaning that was what he ate.

The MP also said the only thing left for him to eat in this life is a snake. His antic had his TikTok followers wondering if he had been elected to become a comedian or to serve his constituents and the country at large.

3. Driving his new car – In November 2022, Mr Salasya bought a new Land Cruiser V8 and returned the one he had borrowed from former Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa. He bought the exact same one he had borrowed and claimed it was for his constituents. he represented. He later went on social media with claims that does not know how to drive and posted a video of himself being taught how to drive his Land Cruiser.

However, some keen drivers were quick to note that Salasya was driving the vehicle as if he had driven for years considering he did not have the demeanor or speed that learners have when learning how to operate cars.

4. Shaving his hair if paid Sh1million – In November 2022, the outspoken first-time legislator claimed that he would shave his hair for Sh1million. The MP spots a hairstyle that is not common with Kenyan politicians despite dressing in dapper suits. The MP had previously been reported saying that his trademark hairstyle was his brand and it is what he is easily recognized for.

“My hairstyle is my brand. Even when I go to Mombasa, people recognize that I have arrived. This is the same for Kisumu and Eldoret as well. Despite all that, when you go to the grassroots, you will see I’m also doing my work as an MP. I even have a lunch event to meet with all the Form Four students in my constituency,” said Mr Salasya.

