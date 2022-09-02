Focus on your husband! DJ Mo blasts fan who called him out for his marital woes





Gospel singer Size 8’s husband DJ Mo has responded to fans who called him out for making his wife leave their matrimonial home.

The celebrity couple came out to address rumours that their marriage had hit a rocky patch.

In a live YouTube video, Size 8 explained, that she had to pack and leave with the children because of “something Mo did” adding that “it was not for a small reason.”

This seems to be haunting the gospel spinmaster who has also in the past been dogged with infidelity rumours.

Last night, DJ Mo posted a photo of himself, where he received criticism and love in equal measure.

However, he took time to respond to the critics.

In the comment section, a fan told him, “Stop playing your wife, be a role model” to which he responded with, “Focus on your own husband.”

Another one took the bull by the horns ranting at him saying, “You’ve forgotten what Mama Wambo has gone through the other day when she wanted to make you a father of three and here you play bad games?”

In response, DJ Mo asked, “You are getting angered by our issues?”

This week, Size 8 confirmed that she indeed left her matrimonial home with her children after her hubby had erred her.

“I ran, I just needed some space to breathe and talk to God because I believe when my emotions are so high and we are under the same roof, we will talk angrily at each other or even treat each other badly. So I had to go and I left,” she said.

Although DJ Mo apologized for wronging her, Size 8 noted that they sat down and resolved the matter with the men of God.

Before letting the cat out of the bag, the Mateke hitmaker while delivering a sermon hinted at a ‘toxic’ mother-in-law relationship, saying she would never come in between a mother and her son despite the hardships.

“If you’re a mother, don’t love your son too much to the extent of hurting his woman. Don’t put this child ahead of your love for God. If you have a spouse, don’t love them more than you love God,” she said a day after news of her leaving her home went viral.

