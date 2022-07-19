‘Focused’ Omanyala switches attention to Commonwealth Games





Ferdinand Omanyala says he is ready to make amends at the Commonwealth games in Birmingham.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Omanyala, Africa’s fastest man, said he shall arrive in England on time to acclimatize ahead of the race.

“I’m getting there 10 days before my race and that’s a good. I’m told it’s summer, which offers good weather for the sprinters,” he explained.

Adding he does not go to any race looking down on his competitors, Omanyala said as much as USA athletes are not in the competition, he expects stiff competition from athletes from South Africa, and Jamaica.

The Commonwealth games will commence on July 28th till August 8th.

Omanyala lost in the semis at the World Athletics Championship after coming in fifth with a 10:10 seconds timing in the 100m race.

However, his journey to Oregon for the competition was met with challenges after he only secured his visa hours to the race and arrived jetting 3 hours his first race.

His visa delay wrangles have since put Athletics Kenya and government officials on the spot as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) confirmed it will probe the hitch as well as an alleged inclusion of joyriders to the list of athletes, coaches and technical officers submitted by Athletics Kenya (AK).