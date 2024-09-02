Foi Wamboi, Melvin Alusa star in Kenyan sci-fi series ‘Subterranea’





Award-winning director Likarion Wainaina is back with another project – Kenya’s first sci-fi series titled Subterranea, set to premiere later this month.

The eight-part series follows eight participants of a psychological experiment who are placed in an underground bunker to test the effects of close-quarter secluded relationships on humans when the world ends.

“I’m always keen on experimenting with genres. In 2018, we made Kenya’s first superhero film with Supa Modo. Six years later, we are presenting Kenya’s first-ever sci-fi series. ” notes Likarion.

He further adds,

“In Kenya, and maybe other places, there’s this misconception that sci-fi always means futuristic or lots of laser guns, but sci-fi can also be about exploring the impact of actual or imagined science on human psychology or behavior. That is what Subterranea is all about. It’s not a futuristic show but rather a series where we dream about science and how our characters react to it.”

Subterranea stars Kalasha winners Foi Wambui, Peter Kawa, and Nice Githinji, as well as Kalasha nominees Melvin Alusa and Melissa Kiplagat.

Filmmaker Philippa Ndisi-Herrmann (director of Best Documentary at 2018 Durban International Film Festival, New Moon) who makes her debut as an actor, Makena Kahuha (Kina), Biko Nyongesa (Sense8), Pauline Komu (Groove Theory), Kenyan Theatre Awards winner Dadson Gakenga (Subira), and newcomer Chintu Chudasama round up the ensemble.

Likarion co-produces Subterranea alongside series creator and head scriptwriter Brian Munene, with Martin Kigondu (County 49) and Arnold Mwanjila (Taliya) also serving as writers.

Mr Munene is the brains behind the Kenyan police procedural and legal drama Crime and Justice starring Sarah Hassan. He also scripted the Kalasha-nominated political thriller County 49 and Kenya’s local military series Mpakani.

“Subterranea tackles very human themes that our Kenyan audience will identify with. We have eight individuals with very different personalities stuck in a bunker and they have to find a way to work together to survive, so themes of family and unity come out very strongly. There are also themes of broken institutions and mental health. We dug deeper and asked ourselves: ‘What are some issues in Kenyan society that we normally don’t see on TV?’ So Subterranea explores Issues such as male postpartum depression, PTSD among our armed forces, and cults in Kenya and their impact on followers.” says Brian.

Likarion directed Supa Modo which won international awards, including Best European Film For Children, European Children’s Film Association, 2019; Generation 14Plus: Children’s Jury Special Mention, Berlin, 2018; the Artistic Bravery Prize at the Durban International Film Festival, 2018, and Best Screenplay at the Carthage Film Festival.