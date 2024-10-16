Foi Wambui denies getting back with Charisma, says they are just friends





Actress and content creator Foi Wambui has opened up about her split from her ex-boyfriend, singer Charisma.

The couple dated for two years, but never publicly announced their relationship before calling it quits last year. Charisma previously revealed that they had dated for a while, but eventually, they reached a point where things stopped working between them.

Although the duo are no longer together, there have been speculations that the two have gotten back together after rekindling their love.

Foi has now come out to downplay the reports, stating that they are just friends.

“Nothing is going on between me and Charisma. As of today, he is not my boyfriend. Yes, we had something going on previously but now we are just friends,” the Crime and Justice actress clarifies.

In a recent interview with the Financially Incorrect Podcast, while revisiting his previous relationship on dating while being in the limelight, Charisma also stated that he is currently single since his relationship with Foi ended.

“I’m not in a relationship right now. I was in a relationship while I was a singer in the limelight. I think the advantage I have had is being in relationships with people in the (entertainment) industry, and the advantage is that even when they saw the attention I was getting from other women, it was easier for them to understand it was because of the work we do. For example, I was dating someone (Foi) who is also big in the acting space, and she also did roles that made me uncomfortable. We could also be in places where she gets swamped with people who love her because she is pretty and an actor and all that, but at the end of the day I understood its work. We understood that. But we also knew how to separate our personal lives from the business that we are both in.” Charisma opened up

However, Foid and Charisma have remained tight-lipped about what led to their split. Although when they dated, their relationship remained lowkey, Charisma explained that they were not hiding anything from people.

“The thing about the two of us is that we weren’t a secret but we were private. If you met us for sure you could tell we were dating but we never went out of our way to let people know that we were together,” Charisma explained.