Foi Wambui raises speculation on dating Le Band’s Charisma 





Popular actress Foi Wambui has raised a lot of speculation surrounding her relationship with former Le Band lead singer Charisma, rumor being that the two are an item.

The petite media personality shared a photo of Charisma, popularly known as Luhya Heat on her Instagram stories where they both appeared to be sitting in a car spending some quality time together.

The actress attached a caption that hinted at the singer being her new man as it read;

“Spending the last day (before I disappear for a few weeks) doing errands with mandem. So happy. Me and quality time. Lakini ako meeting. I want to fight it but we like monies.”

Also read: Exclusive: Justina Syokau responds to Consummator’s marriage proposal

The two popular figures have been spotted spending a lot of time together, and judging from their posts on their social media pages, many of their fans could not help but notice how cozy and close the two are with each other.

Neither one of them, however, has publicly addressed the matter.

A year ago the actress denied being in a relationship claiming that she had been single for quite a while in a question and answer session she held on her Instagram stories with her fans.

In June this year, Foi, who dabbles as a content creator, revealed she dropped out of Law school after three months of attendance.

Also read: Why vlogger Natalie Tewa bought herself an engagement ring

The award-winning actress said dropping out was a blessing in disguise. Speaking during an interview with Mwende Macharia, Foi said,

“I wanted to be a teacher while growing up. In high school, I got an A and decided to be a lawyer. Growing up, there are top 5 careers, and Law was the closest to what I wanted to pursue.”

Foi added that she is thankful for having supportive parents, reiterating that they were not upset when she dropped out of Law School.

“I was called to UON and that is when I got my first job on Radio. The students had gone on strike so we were home for almost three months. I asked my parents if I could drop Law and they agreed. I went back to pursue Mass Communication but I am yet to graduate.”

Also read: Mugithi royalty: Why I work in Gulf yet my parents are rich – Kigia Wa Esther’s son speaks

Foi has been featured in shows such as Sincerely Daisy, Crime, and Justice and is currently featured on Angaza.

Among many other trolls she has experienced as a celebrity, the actress was among celebrities who were trolled for not matching the fans’ expectations when attending the Fenty Beauty Launch earlier this year.

“I do not take things to heart. But it was a good thing because it shows the industry is growing. I however do not know if people reacted that way because it was an international product. We are now afraid of being called for events, karibu tuitishe dress code in advance,” she joked.

Also, read our top stories today:

Going for an internship? Here’s why you need personal accident cover

Exclusive: Justina Syokau responds to Consummator’s marriage proposal

Alaaar! Why Nairobians archive WhatsApp chats

Female reporter speaks on viral State House interaction with CS Alfred Mutua