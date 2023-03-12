Football administrator Twaha Mbarak lauds new KPA boss William Ruto appointment





Football administrator Twaha Mbarak has welcomed the appointment of former Bandari FC Chairman Captain William Ruto as the new Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) managing director.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen via a gazette notice, appointed Captain Ruto, the manager in charge of Kisumu port, to the position left vacant by Daniel Manduku (now Nyaribari Masaba MP) three years ago.

He will serve in his new role for the next three years.

CS Murkomen in a statement termed the new KPA boss a “seasoned mariner”, who started off at the KPA in 1991, as a cadet marine deck officer, before rising through the ranks to be a general manager of operations and later a harbour master.

On Friday, Twaha who served with Captain Ruto in Bandari Board of Trustees congratulated Ruto for the appointment, saying his experience will enable him perform his duties diligently and serve the nation well.

Captain Ruto took over as Bandari FC Chairman in 2020 from Hassan Musa. He left in August 2021 for Kisumu Port after which the current chairman Engineer Abdullahi Samatta took over.

“I join other leaders in congratulating Captain Ruto for his new role as the KPA boss. We worked with him well when he was chairman of Bandari football club and I’m confident he will deliver in his new role,” Twaha told Nairobi News.

“Apart from the nation, as residents of the coast, we will benefit a lot because he has served us well before. In football, we hope to tap into his experience, influence, support and love of the game so that the standards of the game can improve. He did it while at Bandari,” added Twaha.

During Ruto’s tenure, Bandari finished third in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after struggling in the first half of the season. He is also credited for supporting the team to nurture talents some of whom still ply their trade with the 2019 FKF Cup Winners.

