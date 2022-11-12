Football bosses Nick Mwendwa, Amaju Pinnick sue Kenyan blogger Francis Gaitho





A court in Nairobi has barred a prominent blogger from publishing defamatory articles against two football officials.

Justice Joseph Sergon of the Milimani High Court stopped Francis Gaitho from publishing any articles in the social media about the embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and former Nigeria Football Association (NFA) president Amaju Pinnick .

Mwendwa and Pinnick have through lawyer Eric Mutua, a former president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) sued Gaitho for defamation in relation to articles reportedly published on his social media handles.

Court papers seen by Nairobi News show Gaitho has been barred from commenting or mentioning their names on social media pending determination of the case.

Gaitho has specifically been order to desist mentioning the football bosses on TikTok or the twitter handle @francisgaitho

The case will be heard on February 23, 2022.

The outspoken Gaitho is also a city businessman who unsuccessfully contested for the Thika parliamentary seat in the August 2022 polls,.

Also a renowned football commentator, Gaitho, has in the past also been sued by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe for defamation in the Kenyan courts

