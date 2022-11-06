Football stakeholders react to reinstatement of FKF national office





Football stakeholders have welcomed the truce between the government and Football Federation of Kenya (FKF) and showed optimism that Kenya’s suspension by world football governing body Fifa will most likely be lifted this comming week.

This after Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba on Friday reinstated FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) which was disbanded during the reign of his predecessor Amina Mohamed and reopened the federation Kandanda House offices.

This was one of the issues Fifa cited when they slapped Kenya with the suspension on February 24. Mohamed disbanded the federation on November 11, 2022 due to misappropriation of funds.

However, the elephant in the room is still whether FKF President Nick Mwendwa will come back to the federation. Many stakeholders are silently rooting for a new leadership at the federation and are not comfortable with his return even though Mwendwa on Friday said he will be out of FKF leadership until he is cleared by the court.

The Kiambu Law Court will on Tuesday determine whether Mwendwa should be charged with theft of Sh8.5 million and conspiracy to defraud Sh29.5 million from FKF.

Former Cecafa Secretary General Nicholas Musonye praised Namwamba for his action saying all stakeholders should now unite and chart away forward in the interest of the game.

“We wouldn’t want players to suffer because of one person or a few people holding the country at ransom. If the minister in his wisdom has returned to the secretariat, we should support him. Everyone wanted football back and from the experience I have as a football administrator, I can say we are almost there,” said Musonye.

The experienced football administrator added that once Fifa the suspension is lifted, the secretariat should now plan the league fixtures so that once the World Cup ends, the new season can kick off.

“Fifa is moving its secretariat to Qatar for the World Cup in two days or so but itself wants member countries to play football and that is why its President is likely to lift the suspension because as it stands we have complied with what they wanted,” Musonye added.

Football administrator Lordvick Aduda has also supported Namwamba’s move but said once the suspension is lifted, there must be some amendments which must be done to the FKF constitution for it to conform with Sports Act.

“I believe the suspension is likely to be lifted this week and I thank the minister for the bold step. However, we have to sort out our administrative affairs for the improvement of the game. I have a raft of amendments that I propose should be done to better the game,” Aduda said.

Football administrator and philanthropist Twaha Mbarak however called on the government to ensure Sports Act 2013 is fully implemented since it is what will cure all that ails football.

“Since independence we have had many normalisation committees and we must follow the law to end this recurring problem in management of our football. The Sports Act stipulates we have to follow the law of the country first before those of Fifa and that should be respected,” Mbarak said in an interview with NTV.

