For 100 bob, Nairobians will enjoy Wakadinali, 50 other artistes at Nairobi Festival





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has revealed that the popular hip-hop crew, Wakadinali, are among 50 other local artists who will grace the inaugural Nairobi Festival.

In his impromptu tour of the new-look Uhuru Park, which will be hosting the five days event, the governor said that the Nairobi residents will have time to explore the rich culture of Nairobi communities.

“It’s about the vibe, the people, our culture, it’s about the positioning and how to sell to the world. From 12th-17th of December and every year from this year, we are going to be coming together to showcase who we are,” Governor Sakaja said.

The governor said that the county’s ICT and Innovation will be celebrated as well, adding that the county is the hotbed of innovation in the region.

Sakaja was accompanied by some of his CECs, including the Inclusivity, Public Participation and Customer Service CEC Suzanne Silantoi.

Ms Silantoi urged the residents to turn up in big numbers to enjoy the year-end festival.

Media personality Shaffie Weru, who is the lead organiser of the festival told Nairobi News that the festival commences on Jamhuri Day at 3 pm and goes on for 6 days.

“From the 12th of December, after Jamuhuri day, we open the festival and then we start with a full sherehe. We have three main stages, the other sporting activities will be happening at Central Park,” Shaffie said.

“We have over 50 signed artists who will be on stage across the week. Our main acts will be on stage on Friday, December 16, 2022, and definitely on Saturday 17 on the last day,” he added.

“We have over 35 DJs, from the city. We have given priority to the people from Nairobi city only, if you spot an artiste and you think they are from a different county it is because they move and they have relocated in Nairobi.”

Mr Shaffie added that being the first-ever festival organized by the county government, a lot has been put in place to attract both local and international fans.

“We assure you this is a first and we expect a lot to happen, we expect big numbers. I can tell everyone in Nairobi to come and enjoy. It is going to be what you see in other big concerts brought to you by the county for absolutely nothing.”

He said that some of the hosts are from the comedy fraternity and that the comedy edition will also be featured in the festival.

