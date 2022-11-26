Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua showcases taekwondo skills





Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Alfred Mutua has once again amused netizens with his Taekwondo.

The former Machakos governor shared a short video showcasing his skills at the World Headquarters of Taekwondo (Kikkuwon) – in Seoul, South Korea.

“Taking part in a short Taekwondo demonstration at the World Headquarters of Taekwondo (Kikkuwon) – Seoul, South Korea,” Mutua captioned the less than a minute video.

Taking part in a short Taekwondo demonstration at the World Headquarters of Taekwondo (Kikkuwon) – Seoul, South Korea. pic.twitter.com/05dWcR18ph — Dr. Alfred N. Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) November 26, 2022

Taekwondo is one of the most systematic and scientific Korean traditional martial arts, that teaches more than physical fighting skills.

“Absolutely amazing… you’re representing us well. I didn’t know that side of you,” one of his followers wrote on Facebook.

Another added, “As I said before, Sir, your marketing ability is outstanding. You are a marketer of rare caliber. More wisdom and guidance as you connect Kenya with the world.”

“This is good Sir. It draws inspiration towards our young generation. Request they, establish units in every public university.” Another follower posted.

Mutua accompanied President William Ruto to South Korea on the head of state’s three-day official tour.

In 2020 while serving as governor of Machakos county, Mutua revealed he was an expert in karate, judo, and kung fu.

“I have been training since I was 9 years old. I’m also a black belt holder,” he disclosed.

Mutua mentioned that he developed an interest in the sport after realizing he was very flexible, fast, and agile.

At 21 years, Mutua secured a chance to travel to the US while he enrolled in temple kung fu, a softer type of martial art in which they were taught how to map human bodies.

“When I was about nine years old, there was somebody who taught us sort-of kind of karate. It’s Japanese, and after that, I did Korean Taekwondo. In Taekwondo, you use more kicking. But later on in life when I was in the US studying, I did temple kung-fu which is more of the softer martial arts,” he said.

