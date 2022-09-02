Foreign CS Omamo meets US Ambassador amid security alert advisory

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo has met with the US Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo met with the US Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Whitman a day after the US Embassy in Kenya issued a security advisory notice to its citizens in Kenya.

The meeting, according to the CS, was to welcome Ambassador Whitman into the country and that they emphasized the shared values between the two countries including democratic values and multilateralism.

Ambassador Whitman outlined her priorities including support for Trade and Economic Development Food Security and addressing the visa backlog at the embassy.

During the meeting, CS Omamo stated Kenya’s interest to cooperate with the US in the area of Green Energy, training as well as capacity building for the green transition.

On Thursday, the US Embassy asked its citizens in the country who are residing in Kisumu County to be on high alert ahead of the Supreme Court’s final verdict on the consolidated petition challenging the win of President-Elect Dr William Ruto.

On Monday, September 5, the court will determine the next move for the country, which will either uphold the win of Dr Ruto or nullify his win.

According to the US, Kenya has periodically experienced some post-electoral violence during election cycles.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place after elections, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams. Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly.,” US Embassy statement reads.

It added that in an abundance of caution, the embassy-imposed movement restrictions on US government personnel in Kisumu.

Kisumu is the stronghold of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate in the concluded election Mr Raila Odinga.

Mr Odinga now wants the court to nullify the final presidential results declared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

In his petition, Mr Odinga claims that Dr Ruto did not attain the constitutional threshold of 50 plus one per cent.

However, IEBC and Dr Ruto argued that the law was followed to the latter, and that the Azimio used fiction to support its petition, and failed to prove how Form 34As were manipulated to favour the President-elect.

