Foreign media house called out for not recognizing Kenyan journalist in viral elephant video





Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s journalist, Alvin Kaunda, went viral worldwide for the outro segment interrupted by baby elephants being cheeky with him.

One went as far as covering his entire face with its trunk from behind him, causing him to burst out in laughter after trying to keep a straight face during his broadcast outro on the effects of drought on wildlife.

Nairobi News previously reported that Mr. Kaunda’s clip went viral and was picked up by media outlets from the United Kingdom, United States of America, India and New Zealand among others.

On November 16, 2022, the AFP News Agency also picked up the video and shared it on its social media pages.

“VIDEO: A baby elephant called Kindani tickles a Kenyan journalist as he reports from the Sheldrick Elphant Nurseryun in Nairobi,” AFP captioned the viral video it shared.

However, a section of its audience took offense that the international media organization could go as far as getting the name of the cheeky elephant, the name of the Trust where the elephants are being nurtured but not the journalist’s name.

“Brilliant! So you can find the name of the baby elephant but not that of the journalist?” asked Dennis Milimo.

“So you name the elephant, but not the reporter?” wondered Charles Cooper.

“Do you know the name of the journalist?” asked George Kim.

“Say his name! ALVIN KAUNDA!” added Kevin Warui.

“Lol, so ya’ll naming the damn elephant but not the reporter? This is sick,” said another commenter, to which Brayo responded by saying that in AFP’s eyes, elephants came before black people in their hierarchy.

As Alvin Kaunda and his hilarious interaction with the elephants went viral, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust celebrated him.

“Professionalism personified in the face of an elephant’s trunk! Alvin Kaunda was reporting on the serious topic of Kenya’s drought and its impact on wildlife populations, but Kindani had other ideas!

This is one you definitely want to see through to the end! Watch as Kindani’s shows her hand with a side-eye early on before adopting very specific tactics to get Alvin’s attention…. will he make it to the end of the report!?” said the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in their caption after uploading the video on November 14, 2022.

