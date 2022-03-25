Foreigner accused of stealing phone at football match

Sunday Kong at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with stealing a phone. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Sunday Kong at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with stealing a phone. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda





A hawker has been charged with stealing a player’s phone during a football match in Nairobi.

Sunday Johnson Kong, a South Sudanese national, is accused of stealing Joseph Kot’s phone worth Sh80,000 on March 15.

Kot had given his Iphone promax to his friend as he entered the field to play and asked the friend to take pictures and videos of him playing.

But because he did not know how to use the phone, he gave it to Kong.

After the match, Kot went to get his phone back from his friend who informed him that he had given it to Kong.

Kong however allegedly declined to hand over the phone claiming he had returned it to Kot’s friend.

The matter was reported to officers at Kilimani police station who arrested Kong.

Kong denied the theft charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua of Kibera law courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000. The case will be mentioned on April 6.