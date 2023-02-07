Foreigner based in Turkana takes own life, leaves puzzling suicide note





Police in Turkana are also investigating an incident where a man committed suicide after he differed with his wife.

Mr Jima Biel Gatlou, aged 30, also left behind a suicide note which read, “Thank You, Nyikan.”

“It was reported by one Gatluak Gatlin, a security at K4Z1B9 that a South Sudanese male adult had committed suicide, the scene was visited and the suspect was found hanging from the rooftop outside his house,” a police report filed at Kakuma, Turkana West Sub County read in part.

Police also revealed that he took his life after having domestic issues with his wife.

This was discovered after detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) inquired from neighbours about what was happening to Mr Gatlou.

The deceased’s body was then removed to Lodwar County Hospital morgue awaiting an autopsy, and it is still pending investigations as the officers are still grilling the wife.

MEANWHILE:

On Sunday, February 5, 2023, a man committed suicide inside his girlfriend’s house in Makongeni, Makadara, in Nairobi County.

Mr Christopher Muiruri Wambui reported that his cousin identified as Mr Christopher Muiruri Kamau had committed suicide inside his girlfriend’s house.

According to the police, the deceased had gone to his girlfriend’s house to have a talk after they differed, but they could not agree.

“The girlfriend went ahead and left him inside the house and proceeded to her workplace. She later came back and found him dangling from the bathroom with a scarf tied round his neck,” the report read in part.

Then, the lady quickly reached out to Mr Wambui, who rushed to the scene before he called the police and informed them of what had transpired.

The deceased’s body was then taken to the morgue awaiting a postmortem, and the case is pending as it is under ongoing investigations.

