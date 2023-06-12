Foreigner robbed Sh1.8 million by ‘men in police uniforms’ in Mombasa





Police have launched investigations after a foreigner was reportedly robbed Sh1.8 million soon after withdrawing the money from a bank in Mombasa.

Altaf Asarat Ali, a Ugandan national told police he was robbed and attacked by men dressed in police uniforms.

He said he had left a bank and on the road in Changamwe area while heading to Nairobi in his Subaru salon car, he was stopped by three men one of them was dressed in traffic uniform.

“He was armed with a pistol when the incident happened at Portreitz H.O.B area,” according to a police statement.

The incident happened on Friday at about 3 pm.

According to the victim, the gang pointed a gun at him before grabbing the cash and escaped towards SGR’s direction on board a vehicle he only saw partial registration numbers.

Police arrived at the scene moments later but no arrest or recovery was made.

The latest incident comes after police recently reported they had launched a manhunt for a suspect linked to an incident where a Chinese couple were recently robbed in Juja, Kiambu county.

Police who released the suspect’s photo said the robbery left the couple hospitalized and robbed them Sh4 million.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect was part of a five-man gang that included three men dressed in police uniforms, when they intercepted a vehicle carrying the couple before making away with Sh4 million.

“The couple had withdrawn the cash from a bank at Chiromo in Nairobi, before heading to Kiahuria in Juja where they operate a quarry,” said DCI in a statement.

DCI added that the couple was blocked by a white Toyota Axio registration number KDD 189P as they drove along Bob Haris Road.

“Five thugs jumped out of the car and forcefully gained entry into their vehicle, making away with the cash,” it added.

Last week, a man was attacked and robbed of Sh269,000 by gunmen who had handcuffs in Nyamira Town.

Peter Kimathi told police that he had picked up the cash, which was payment for construction materials when he was attacked on June 5 at about 3pm.

According to the victim, he told police that he was on his way home on foot near Nyamira Boys’ gate when he was approached by a private motor vehicle, which blocked him.

Two men alighted and introduced themselves as police officers while.

The victim said one of them was armed with a pistol and he ordered him to surrender the said cash.

On reaching Getare in Kisii town, they abandoned him there and drove off to an unknown destination.

He was assisted by bodaboda riders, who rode him back to Nyamira town, where he reported the matter.

Also read: Jalang’o’s promise to assist Toi market traders after inferno

Kuteseka in kwa muda! Rigathi Gachagua asks Kenyans to support Ruto