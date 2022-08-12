Forget a jet! I want to own an airline – Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz and the jet he hires to traverse the globe in

Diamond Platnumz and the jet he hires to traverse the globe in





Diamond Platnumz has for the longest time revealed plans to acquire his private jet. Now, he has upped the ante, he wants to own an airline.

Plans of buying a private jet were made public in mid-2021.

Back then, his manager Sallam SK was hard-pressed to prove that the star has plans to buy a private jet and it is not all just a gimmick.

This was after an ex-employee of the star alleged that he projects a fake lifestyle to keep up appearances. He fakes it and hasn’t made it yet.

Speaking to Wasafi FM mid-2021, Diamond’s business development manager Sallam SK explained, “When we get a jet it also has to make business sense at the moment we are in talks with companies to hire it out.

It won’t just be for Diamond to travel in. At the moment these plans are at 80% done.”

Adding, “The jet will be acquired by August if aviation officials give us a clear. It is a 13-seater jet. You don’t have to buy a jet in cash, you can get a loan.”

Then in May 2022, Diamond shared a throwback photo of the day he bought his dream car – a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Black Badge, adding that this year he must own a private jet.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Royce Black Badge Zero kilometre last Year, and we buying a Private Jet this Year!!! ✈ … that’s the definition of having the best management!…! it’s my Manager @sallam_sk ‘s Birthday and we party hard at UPEPO GARDEN tonight!! #StanLee #MendezBirthday #FOA,.”

Now, he is talking of even bigger dreams, owning an airline, not just one private jet.

While in South Africa this week, the Bongo superstar spoke to a section of the media where he revealed that he has plans to own and start his own airline.

Starting an airline is not for the faint-hearted because it takes a considerable amount of expertise, time, money and business acumen.

Let us hope Mr Nasib and his management have a solid business plan for this bold move they are planning to take.