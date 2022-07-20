Form one student dies by suicide inside her father’s compound





A form one student on Tuesday evening died by suicide at their home in Boisaga location, Ekerenyo, Nyamira County.

The 15-year-old is reported to have hanged herself on a tree within her father’s compound. The matter was reported to the police by the father of the deceased.

“The father reported that the deceased left home at 11am on July 10 before returning on July 17 at 6pm,” the police said.

According to the father, after returning home, the minor did not talk to anyone and went straight to bed.

“Early the next day the deceased sneaked out again and her body was later found from a tree in a maize plantation,” the police said.

Meanwhile, in Kakamega County, a man woke up and found the dead body of an unidentified woman outside his gate.

Mr Abdalla Murunga told the police that he couldn’t identified the woman whose body he found at his gate.

According to the police, officers from Kakamega Central police station who visited the scene found the body in a pool of blood.

“She had a deep cut on her forehead while blood was oozing from her mouth and nose,” the police said in a report.

After the woman was positively identified, police officers visited her house and where they informed that woman had ben last seen at a nearby chang’aa den.

The body was later taken to Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.