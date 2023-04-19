Form three student on the run after stabbing father in Mwiki





Police have launched a manhunt for a teenager who stabbed his father to death after a domestic dispute in Nairobi’s Mwiki area.

The missing teenager is a Form Three student at a local school and police say they want to interrogate him to establish his motive for killing his 49-year-old stepfather on Tuesday night.

Neighbours rushed the deceased to Mwiki Modern Hospital but he was transferred to St Francis Hospital after it was discovered that the chest wounds were deep and serious.

He later succumbed at the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Police were later called to the hospital and went to an apartment where the deceased lived with the alleged assailant.

They found a kitchen knife with blood on it in the house and suspect it was the weapon used by the 16-year-old. It has been kept as evidence in the investigation.

Police said there were bloodstains in the house, which had also been spilt on utensils and window panes. A television and a table were also broken, suggesting there had been a struggle in the house that led to the death.

Police have since heard from neighbours that the boy and the slain father had been arguing in the house before it turned physical and fatal.

The reason for the fight was not immediately clear as only the two of them were in the house.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man was stabbed to death during a fight in Nairobi’s Eastleigh area on Tuesday.

Mohamed Bulle Jamah’s body was found on Jam Street with stab wounds to his back.

Police said they had been informed that an assailant known to the deceased committed the crime following an argument and later escaped.

A manhunt has since been launched for the assailant.

Police have processed the scene and allowed friends to take the body to a local mosque for a planned funeral, while the hunt for the suspect, identified only as Kadafi, continues.

The motive for the attack is not yet known.

