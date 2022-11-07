Former Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati threatens to sue successor Ken Lusaka

Former Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati inspects a guard of honour mounted by county employees in civilian clothes on October 9, 2017 in Webuye town. Photo/Titus Oteba

Former Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati has threatened to sue his successor Kenneth Lusaka for defamation.

Wangamati further dismissed as baseless a task report that recently suggested bias and corruption in the way scholarships to needy students in the county were distributed during his reign.

Wangamati has also vowed to put check Lusaka’s reign.

“We will head to court and find out why this task force is coming up with a report that is full of lies.”

“The governor should do away with the scholarship program if he wishes to instead of poking into something that doesnt exist.”

Wangamati has also accused Lusaka of mistreating county employees.

He said: “The political season is over, Stop the political witch hunt and stop harassing Bungoma workers.”

“I was minding my business at home but Lusaka has invited me to politics so next week I will release a report showing how he has been spending money since he took over,” said Wangamati.

Lusaka has deployed three task forces namely the education scholarship audit force, human resource audit, and pending bills audit aimed at checking how public funds were spent during Wangamati’s reign.

The scholarship report released days ago reportedly shows dozens of students who reportedly benefited from the scheme could not be traced.

The students were reportedly studying at Chesamisi Boys High School and Kibuk Girls High School.

The report also reportedly shows that the use of cheque payments instead of the recommended IFMIS system was intentional, which may have created an avenue for abuse of the program.

Lusaka who contested the August 2022 polls on a Ford-Kenya ticket beat Wangamati (DAP-Kenya) by 241,695 votes against 137,378.

