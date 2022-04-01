Join our Telegram Channel
Former FKF official in mourning

By Nairobi News Reporter April 1st, 2022 1 min read

Former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Head of Communications Kenn Okaka is in mourning.

He lost his younger brother Julius Okaka in a freak accident in Nairobi on Friday.

The deceased was electrocuted in Makongeni estate.

“We are shocked by this accident. I am at the Chiromo mortuary planning how my brothers remains will be preserved. We ask for your moral and financial support,” he told Nairobi News.

Friends and relatives are meeting at the deceased place in Makongeni Estate Block 8 door 35 and Kenn’s home in Buruburu Ngutu Court house no. 851

Contribution can be send to Lucy on mobile number 0713298991.

 

