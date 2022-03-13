Former Gor Mahia official eyes Lang’ata seat

Sally Bolo holds her nomination certificate after she was cleared to vie for the Langata parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket. PHOTO: COURTESY

Former Gor Mahia treasurer Sally Bolo has formally is eyeing the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

The firebrand administrator, who is , among other credited with digitizing Gor Mahia’s gate collection through e-ticketing during her tenure at the popular club, is gunning for the seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

Besides the incumbent Nixon Korir of Jubilee Party, Bolo is likely to face competition from seasoned politician Raphael Tuju, media personality Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, and fellow football administrator Nicholas Musonye.

A human resource practitioner with vast experience in financial industry and sports management, Bolo, presented her nomination papers to Orange House on Friday 11th March 2022 accompanied by her supporters and expressed optimism in her quest to lead the Sub-County.

“The decision was a culmination of thorough introspection and very wide and candid consultations with the great people of Lang’ata. Lang’ata Sub-County, once represented by H.E Raila Odinga needs a strong, wise, humble, listening and caring representative who espouses the great values our society is in dire need of.

It is based on these needs and the apparent gap witnessed in the last four and half years that I present my candidature to the residents for careful vetting and consequent approval. I come packed with vast experience in financial sector and sports management, two very important sectors to the youth,” said Bolo

She refused to draw the gender card, insisting her qualification and ability is as good as any male aspirant in the race.

“Being a woman in a male dominated race hardly scares me. As a young person my focus is to base my campaign on policies. Being a resident of Langa’ata I know the gaps that exist which need fixing. With constant consultations, transparent management and humane approach to issues affecting fellow residents I have very strong conviction that we can make Lang’ata a shining beacon for others to emulate,” added she

The Sub-County has attracted a lot of interest from diverse political players but Bolo believes she will be the first woman to represent Lang’ata.

The firebrand ex Gor Mahia official will embark on door to door campaigning ahead of ODM primaries from where her race will be half won should she clinch the Orange party’s ticket.